  OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale starting October 15: Report
News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale starting October 15: Report

News

OnePlus will launch the refreshed versions of its current flagship devices later this month. These will include the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. There's also likely to be a new OnePlus TV.

  Published: September 16, 2019 4:04 PM IST
OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition

Photo: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks

It is widely expected that OnePlus will launch a bunch of devices on September 26 in India. These include the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones, and the first-ever OnePlus TV. These products, as per leaker OnLeaks, will launch globally on October 10, and then go on sale from October 15.

It’s not just the launch date either, and a new leak reveals full specifications of the upcoming devices ahead of the official launch. This new leak leaves very little to the imagination. In line with previous reports, the upcoming OnePlus smartphones will feature different camera designs. There will also be updates in the display, battery and storage departments.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro expected features, specifications

Based on leaks, the OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.65-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Both devices are likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood. There’s also likely to be support for up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. Making sure everything on the OnePlus 7T ticks is a 3,700mAh battery. The Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T support.

Moving on to cameras, the OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back will be a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel and 12-megapxiel sensors. The Pro variant too will feature a triple-camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel camera.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 4:04 PM IST

