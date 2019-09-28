Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has just expanded its flagship smartphone lineup with OnePlus 7T in India and has even launched its first Smart TV lineup. The company announced its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 series at a launch event in New Delhi last week. The lineup includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro variants. This launch comes after a number of leaks, rumors, and speculation. In fact, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau had already shared some features in previously reported teasers. As part of the launch, it shared key information about the OnePlus TV Q1 series including pricing, availability, and specifications.

Both the OnePlus 7T and the smart TV products go on sale on Amazon India today at 12:00PM. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India and the OnePlus website to make the purchase.

OnePlus 7T pricing and offers

OnePlus has priced the OnePlus 7T starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The device will be available in two colors including Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. The device will go on sale starting from September 28, 2019, for Amazon Prime users. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India, OnePlus India, and OnePlus experience centers to buy the flagship smartphone. The device will be on sale as part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to celebrate Diwali. The company also introduced its OnePlus Care program with free one year extended warranty. It also offers 50 percent off on battery replacement, buyback program, and other offers. There is a special 10 percent discount on purchasing with an SBI Debit or Credit card. Airtel is offering Double Data benefits as well. Plus users can unlock Rs 2,500 plus extra Rs 500 on flights when buying the phone.

OnePlus 7T specifications

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the flagship smartphone. 7T will come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The display will also feature 402 PPI pixel density, 90Hz fast refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and more. OnePlus has also added support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles along with 3D corning gorilla glass. The device also supports HDR10+ content playback more than 1,000 nits peak brightness. Design-wise- the display comes with the display notch that we saw in OnePlus 7. However, the company claims that the notch is now 31.46 percent smaller.

The device also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Another significant change that users will see is the inclusion of the triple rear camera setup. As per the announcement, the rear-camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The primary sensor also supports OIS for images and EIS for video stabilization. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and offers

The company has priced the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Q1 Series will also go on sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. As part of the launch, the company has teamed with a number of Over The Top (OTT) streaming services for bundled services. There’s a 5 percent cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. On top of that users can get up to Rs 3,620.00 off on exchange. Besides these there are EMI options that include No Cost ones.

Specifications

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. We will first cover the specifications of the top of the line OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both the Q1 Pro and Q1 Pro are somewhat similar when it comes to the internal hardware. Q1 Pro features a 55-inch custom-built QLED display with 4K resolution and anti-glare coating. The device supports 96 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 120 percent coverage of NTSC color gamut. OnePlus has also added “Gamma Color Magic” processor for image processing.

Beyond this, OnePlus has also added a sliding 8 speaker stereo soundbar. This soundbar offers an impressive 50W audio output along with six-channel amplification. It also comes with integrated support for 2.1 Audio surround sound configuration. It features a minimalist and clean design with thin bezels and metallic stand. The backbone of the stand is known as OnePlus Dock. As previously reported, the device comes with a carbon fiber pattern on the back. Q1 Pro also features matte-finish on the soundbar that integrates seamlessly with the mesh fabric. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos technology.