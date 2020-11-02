comscore OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update | BGR India
OnePlus 7T series gets new Open Beta update with camera fix

OnePlus has released multiple beta updates for its devices with the latest Android security patch in tow.

  Published: November 2, 2020 9:50 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 7

OnePlus has rolled out another open beta update of its OxygenOS. And this time, it’s meant for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users. The beta version update called 19/9 brings October security patch and fixes the flashback issue with the front camera. This is the second round of beta update in less than a few weeks for the 7T series. The major difference being the availability of the latest security patch from Android. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q, U series set for new updates with more features

It’s worth pointing out, these open beta updates are based on Android 10. And for those waiting for the Android 11 version updates, their wait is unlikely to go on long. The company has already offered it for users in China, so it’s a matter of time before India gets it. The brand has already committed to the end of year timeline with an Android 11 update for the 7T series. So, we’re hoping OnePlus live up to that promise. Also Read - OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with new gaming tools in India

Beta updates, as you might be aware, is not part of the public rollout. So, you specifically have to sign up with OnePlus for its OxygenOS Beta Program. After this, you need to attach your device to the rollout cycle. This way, the company will know that your device is eligible for the beta update. And once it’s ready, developers will get access to the upcoming version. They can test their apps and see if its works as expected and share feedback with the company accordingly. Also Read - OnePlus Watch launch reportedly delayed for unknown reasons

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus delays launch of Watch yet again

OnePlus was expected to introduce its first smartwatch this month. It was supposed to be launched along with the OnePlus 8T smartphone. But OnePlus 8T is here, and still there is no sign of the OnePlus Watch. So, where is it? According to a tipster, the company has indefinitely delayed the launch of its smartwatch in the market. And while the reasons for the delay are unclear, it is possible the brand is yet to find the right time to enter the wearables segment.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 2, 2020 9:50 AM IST

