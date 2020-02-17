comscore OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling support in latest OxygenOS

The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 and 7T Pro is been rolling out gradually, but it will only reach a limited number of users initially.

  Published: February 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 6

OnePlus in its latest OxygenOS update has enabled Jio Wi-Fi calling or Jio VoWiFi support for the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 and 7T Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS update brings January 2020 Android security patch along with VoWiFi calling support for Reliance Jio users in India. The company also notes optimized RAM management for all three smartphones.

The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 and 7T Pro is been rolling out gradually, but it will only reach a limited number of users initially. In India, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 are receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1. However, the global update carries OxygenOS version 10.0.4 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones, while the OxygenOS 10.0.7 is been shipped to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The update changelog for all three smartphones is identical. It brings January Android security patch, optimized RAM management, Jio VoWiFi support, and a cloud service to enable synchronization with Contacts and Notes.

To download and install the latest Oxygen OS 10.3.1 update in India, users can wait for the OTA push notification. Otherwise, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

Meanwhile, the company has pushed out the OxygenOS Open Beta version 9 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. This new update brings several changes to the software in addition to the month-old January 2020 security patch.

Speaking of the update or software changes, this one brings enchantments to the One-handed usage in the Phone dialer application of the device. The company recently introduced this feature in a beta build of the smartphone. That is now expanding its compatibility with major apps. The update also fixes the weather app crashing issue and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST

