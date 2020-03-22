The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T have started receiving a new Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 update. The newly released software update brings Android security patch for the month of March. After downloading the update, OnePlus users will find an Instant Translation feature, which offers real-time subtitles during video calls. The changelog mentioned that the feature supports English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese languages.

The latest Oxygen OS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T also fixes the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience. It fixes the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a third-party keyboard. The software update optimizes the adaptive brightness feature as well.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

The new open beta update is being rolled out over the air for those running the previous version of the beta build. Besides, last week, OnePlus released the first open beta update for the 7T and 7T Pro. This update added February 2020 security patch and the Live caption feature. The latter was introduced with the latest Google Pixel devices. The Live Caption feature gives you a real-time transcription of what is being said in any video or audio.

The first update also improved single and double-tap gestures on the Ambient display and lock screen. The contact list in the Phone app now shows more detail, while an issue with audio and video files in the Gallery app has been taken care of.

Open Beta updates are like public beta builds by OnePlus, where the company tests out new features for its supported devices. Once the company is done with testing the new feature additions or under-the-hood improvements. It merges the changes to the stable update. The company usually releases one new Open Beta build every two weeks.