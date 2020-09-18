comscore OnePlus 7T Pro is now cheaper by Rs 4,000 on Amazon | BGR India
  OnePlus 7T Pro is now cheaper by Rs 4,000: To buy it or look for alternatives?
OnePlus 7T Pro is now cheaper by Rs 4,000: To buy it or look for alternatives?

The OnePlus 7T Pro gets a notable price of Rs 4,000 for the sole 256GB storage variant selling in India. Should you buy it or look for alternatives at a similar price?

  Published: September 18, 2020 4:39 PM IST
The OnePlus 7T Pro was one of the best Android smartphones to buy in 2019. With its advanced triple cameras and an uninterrupted curved edge AMOLED display, the 7T Pro ticked all the boxes for a flagship phone. OnePlus continued selling it even after it announced the OnePlus 8 series earlier in the year. Now, as the 7T Pro is about to complete a year of its launch, OnePlus has dropped the price once again on the 7T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

If you check on Amazon right now, the OnePlus 7T Pro has received a discount of Rs 4,000 over the previous price. Hence, one can buy the phone at a price of Rs 43,999. That’s almost a price drop of Rs 10,000 compared to its launch price. It is also the same price you may pay for a newer OnePlus 8. Do note that this price only stands for the regular 7T Pro, not the McLaren Edition of the same. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus 7T Pro: Worth Rs 43,999 now?

Back when it launched, the OnePlus 7T Pro offered cutting edge technology for an Android phone. It offered a 90Hz AMOLED display devoid of any notch or camera cutout. A faster Snapdragon 855+ powered it while its triple cameras led the photography comparisons. The 4085mAh battery was enough to make it through a day and the 30W charging system filled it up in an hour. Also Read - OnePlus 8T renders show Samsung-inspired design, to bring flat display and 65W charging

At Rs 43,999, the feature set is still tempting for a premium smartphone, especially one with 256GB of storage. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro is almost a year old by now. Hence, it only has two more years of software support left, which is a bummer for a premium phone. You can buy newer phones from OnePlus at the same price with longer support.

The OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t a slouch by any means as the Snapdragon 855+ along with Oxygen OS 10 will continue to offer ample performance. That said, the Snapdragon 855+ is an older 4G chipset and it definitely loses out to the 5G enabled Snapdragon 865. Hence, in a few years, the performance gap will be noticeable. Moreover, the pop-up camera may be prone to physical damage as well.

Alternatives to the OnePlus 7T Pro

Hence, if you want to spend almost Rs 44,000 on a new smartphone, there are many newer and better options available. The OnePlus 8 is a good deal starting at Rs 41,999 with 5G support and fresh design. If you can wait, the OnePlus 8T is on the horizon with vast upgrades in performance, charging and camera. You can also consider phones such as the Realme X50 Pro 5G for similar prices.

If you are willing to spend slightly more, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is a great option with its 108-megapixel main camera The Asus ROG Phone 3 is more suited for hardcore mobile gaming with dedicated gaming enhancements. If you want to jump platforms, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at Rs 36,000 whereas the iPhone XR goes for Rs 44,500.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 4:39 PM IST

Best Sellers