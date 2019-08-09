Earlier this week, we came across the first set of alleged OnePlus 7T Pro photos. While we are months away from an official launch, this image gave a glimpse at what the device could look like. Now, another set of OnePlus 7T Pro live photos has surfaced online.

OnePlus 7T Pro live photos leaked

The latest OnePlus 7T Pro live photos show the display of the upcoming device. The photos were spotted by Slashleaks on Weibo. These new photos are in line with the leak from earlier this week. This comes as little surprise, since the ‘T’ model doesn’t come with huge cosmetic upgrades. Instead, OnePlus tends to focus on improving the internals.

Speaking of which, the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. This chipset launched last month, is essentially an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855. OnePlus 7 Pro is not slow by any means, but the new chip should result in snappier performance.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus has been talking at great lengths about its camera lab in Taiwan. So, we can expect upgrades to the camera department as well. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus adds much requested features like wireless charging and IP certification. For now, we can only wait and watch.

As is the norm, both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are likely to launch sometime in November. We can expect more leaks about the upcoming devices in the next three months.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

