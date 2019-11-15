comscore OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T get new OxygenOS update: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T get new OxygenOS updates: All you need to know

The OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, while the OnePlus 7T has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update in India.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 3:49 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 10

OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for its recently launched flagships. The OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, while the OnePlus 7T has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update in India. The newly released software update improves system stability as well as resolves general bugs. Here’s everything you need to know about newly released OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T update details

OnePlus users are recommended to download the new OxygenOS update over Wi-Fi. The company says the OTA update will first hit a small percentage of devices, and the broader rollout will begin in a few days. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s update optimizes standby power consumption. It brings the Android security patch for the month of October. The issue of a black bar while charging or playing a video has also been fixed. Lastly, the company has optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and even expanded the screenshot feature.

The OnePlus 7T‘s update also optimizes standby power consumption, and Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles. It also brings optimized expanded screenshot feature. To recall, OnePlus 7T Pro received its first OxygenOS update within three days of its global launch. The company then released an update for OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as well. The update brought general bug fixes and improvements to the camera. It brought enhancements to photo quality and improved stability of imaging experience.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro price in India details

OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 37,999 while the 256GB storage model is Rs 39,999. The Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 53,999. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is available for Rs 58,999. All the three devices come with 90Hz fluid display and Pro models have pop-up selfie camera. They are available for purchase via Amazon India and OnePlus stores.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 3:49 PM IST

