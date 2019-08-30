comscore OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak
OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak, launch tipped for September 26

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are tipped to launch in India on September 26 and will go on sale from October 15. This year, the company seems to be adding a McLaren Edition as well.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 8:52 PM IST
OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition

Photo: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, the successors to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, are said to launch in India on September 26. The smartphones are expected to bring an incremental update over devices launched early this year. While we have seen renders of OnePlus 7T, the renders of OnePlus 7T Pro have leaked for the first time. The standard variant is being joined by McLaren Edition as well this year. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be a special edition device this year that can be seen as the successor to OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The renders posted by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks suggests there won’t be any major change in design. The leaked render indicate a design virtually identical to existing OnePlus 7 Pro model. The McLaren Edition basically seems like a new color option and has the same design cues as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The tipster believes there are no external differences between OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro. It would be par for the course since OnePlus 7 Pro brought major design change.

As far as design is concerned, the McLaren Edition is tipped to feature a textured pattern on the whole back panel. There will be an orange accent starting from the middle of both sides and it will cover the bottom. The OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition are expected to launch on September 26 and become available starting October 15. As rumored before, OnePlus is planning to add a new Haze Blue color option with the new models.

In terms of hardware, it is expected to feature the same curved edge-to-edge display design. It will feature a 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The big change will come in the form of Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. There is also the same vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and alert slider on the right side. It is not clear whether OnePlus will use circular camera only on regular OnePlus 7T. On the left side, there is a volume rocker as well. It is not clear how OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition will differ from each other.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 8:52 PM IST

