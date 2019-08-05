OnePlus 7T Pro, the successor to OnePlus 7 Pro, might be getting ready for launch later this year. The OnePlus 7 Pro is only two months, but details of its successor have started appearing online. The new smartphone, being a T model, is not expected to bring any significant changes. An alleged live photo of the device, which appeared on Weibo, confirms that notion. The leaked image shows the purported device in a case that hides its design. One of the images confirm that it will neither have a notch nor a hole punch display.

It is not immediately clear that the device is OnePlus 7T Pro indeed. In fact, the device shown in the leaked image, has a wallpaper seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It does suggest that OnePlus 7T Pro will have a design similar to that of OnePlus 7 Pro. All the changes could be under the hood while the device looks physically similar to its predecessor. The image does confirm that OnePlus will continue with curved display seen on OnePlus 7 Pro this year. The speaker above the display is also easily visible from these leaked images.

The purported OnePlus 7T Pro is also running beta version of Android Q. This could mean that the smartphone will launch with Android Q out-of-the-box. If OnePlus sticks with the design of its current flagship then we can expect to see the pop-up selfie camera. The big change could arrive in the form of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. Qualcomm launched the chipset as an overclocked version of Snapdragon 855 last month. OnePlus 7 Pro is not slow by any means, but the new chip should result in snappier performance.

OnePlus has been talking great lengths about its camera lab in Taiwan recently. So, we can expect upgrades to the camera department as well. The big question is whether OnePlus will add wireless charging and IP certification this time. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are not expected to launch until November. So, we can expect more leaks about the devices in the next three months.