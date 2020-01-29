comscore OnePlus 7T Pro discount, Realme C3, more: Daily News Wrap | BGR India
News

OnePlus 7T Pro discount, Realme C3 launch, Tata Nexon EV, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Let’s take a quick look at everything that happened before covering them in some detail in the Daily News Wrap. First up, we saw an impressive discount on the OnePlus 7T Pro, and the official launch date for the Realme C3.

  Published: January 29, 2020 10:24 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

Hey everyone, welcome back to the daily BGR India news wrap. Here we go through everything significant that happened in the world of technology. We go through everything that happened during the day and then recap all the important events. As part of the recap, we ensure that one can stay updated with all the important technology new without going through all the articles. This saves time for people who don’t have enough do check everything. Inspecting everything that took place during the day, we saw a significant discount on a popular smartphone, a couple of launches, and a surprise listing of a smart speaker.

Let’s take a quick look at everything that happened before covering them in some detail. First up, we saw an impressive discount on the OnePlus 7T Pro, and the official launch date for the Realme C3. Beyond this, we saw the launch of Samsung Galaxy A51, Tata Nexon EV launch, and a surprise Apple HomePod listing on Apple India. Now, let’s take a look at everything in detail.

OnePlus 7T Pro Instant discount

In case you are looking to purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro from Amazon India, then it is probably the best time because you can avail up to Rs 7,000 off on the smartphone. The offer is essentially a clubbed discount on SBI cards, Amazon Pay cashback, and exchange discount. First of all, Amazon India is offering flat Rs 2,000 cashback to consumers who pay for the OnePlus 7T Pro in advance (no COD). This cashback will get credited to users’ Amazon Pay balance within 3 days.

Realme C3 launch date

Moving on with our Daily News Wrap, Realme has sent out official launch invites for the Realme C3 India launch. The entry-level budget smartphone will be unveiled on February 6 at 12:30 PM in the country. Earlier today, the company had teased the Realme C3 launch alongside revealing sales figures for the ‘C series’. Realme claimed in a tweet that it has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50 device, which was launched back in the year 2019. Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box. The device will go on sale starting on January 31, 2020. It will be available across retail stores including Samsung Opera House. In addition, one can also get the device at Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

Tata Nexon EV launched

Tata Motors has launched its first-ever all-electric compact SUV in India called the Tata Nexon EV. With almost similar looks as the Tata Nexon 2020 facelift model, the Nexon EV comes at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Tata Nexon EV will be offered in three variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. The all-electric Nexon was unveiled last month, but now the prices are official.

Apple HomePod coming soon to India

Apple HomePod will finally be available to buy in the Indian market. With the release of the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update today, the iPhone maker has unofficially announced the availability in the Indian market. This new update introduces the option to disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip found inside the iPhone 11 series. This concludes our Daily News Wrap.

  Published Date: January 29, 2020 10:24 PM IST

