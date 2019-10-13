comscore OnePlus 7T Pro gets its first Oxygen OS update within 3 days of launch
OnePlus 7T Pro gets its first Oxygen OS update within 3 days of launch

  Published: October 13, 2019 1:38 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 6

OnePlus recently announced that it will update all devices after the OnePlus 5 to OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition of the smartphone at an event in London last week. At the launch event, the company focused on evolution of OxygenOS and how it has become the most liked OEM UI in the tech community. Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus, also touted how quickly the company provides Android updates to its users.

OnePlus 7T Pro: Oxygen OS Update

And now the new OnePlus 7T Pro has received its first update in the form of Oxygen OS 10.0.1.HD01AA. This new update brings general bug fixes and camera improvements. The camera improvements include photo quality, enhanced stability of camera and user experience improvements. It weighs 109 MB and can be downloaded from the updates section in the Settings.

It took only 17 days for OnePlus to release OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While the update is yet to reach all active devices, the company is among the fastest when it comes to introducing new updates. After inviting Google’s Director of Engineering for Android in London, Pei announced the roadmap for OxygenOS 10 update. He confirmed that the company would push the update to all OnePlus devices since the release of OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is expected to get the update this month. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can expect to see OxygenOS 10 update arrive sometime during the second quarter of 2020. Ahead of the release of stable Android 10 update, OnePlus is expected to introduce beta programs for its devices. The company insisted that its community and frequent beta programs, both open and closed, allow it to refine the update before public release.

OnePlus did not announce beta program for OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 5 series at the event yesterday. However, we expect the official announcement to arrive in the coming weeks. OnePlus 7T Series comes with OxygenOS 10 out of the box. The new UI comes with features such as horizon light, customization and landscape switching between applications. To recall, OnePlus 7T Pro is available for Rs 53,999 and will go on sale starting 12:00PM IST on October 12. The McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 and will go on sale at 12:00PM IST on November 5.

  Published Date: October 13, 2019 1:38 PM IST

