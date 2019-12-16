comscore OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India | BGR India
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

This new Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update brings November 2019 Android security patch along with critical bug fixes.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 9:26 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 8

OnePlus has released its latest stable Oxygen OS 10.3.0 OTA update for their latest flagship OnePlus 7T Pro. This OTA update is being rolled out to users in India with firmware version 10.3.0 HD011A, however, the official OnePlus forums label the same update as Oxygen OS 10.0.7.

This new Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update brings November 2019 Android security patch along with critical bug fixes. As per official changelog, the update fixes ‘black and white screen issues with some apps’ in the OnePlus 7T Pro. It optimizes camera and RAM performance along with ‘launching speed of some apps.’

To download and install the latest Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update for OnePlus 7T Pro, one must wait for the OTA push notification. Otherwise, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the features, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 58999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB storage with 12GB RAM up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4085mAh 4085mAh

  Published Date: December 16, 2019 9:26 AM IST

