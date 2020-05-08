comscore OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check price
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

Not just that, the company has started offering upto 12 months of no-cost EMI on all OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Series on Amazon.in.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 1:28 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 10

OnePlus has officially slashed price of the OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue in India by Rs 6,000. The handset is now available at Rs 47,999 instead of Rs 53,999 on Amazon India and OnePlus official stores. Not just that, the company has started offering upto 12 months of no-cost EMI on all OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Series on Amazon.in. Also Read - Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

Speaking on the price cut, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand and towards our 7 and 7T series flagships. The devices have witnessed tremendous success globally and the OnePlus 7T Pro has won the coveted GSMA award for Best Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed, we have decided to absorb the 18 percent GST and not pass the additional cost to the users.” Also Read - OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

With smartphone sales going live again in India, OnePlus has partnered with Bajaj Finance for the low monthly installments over the course of 12 months. This is for consumers who purchase the device at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount in 12 installments. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro के डिस्प्ले में आई दिक्कत, कंपनी ने पैसा रिफंड, रिपेयरिंग,रिप्लेसमेंट का दिया ऑप्शन

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the features, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.

