Earlier this week, OnePlus took the wraps off its flagship OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone on the global stage. Today, the smartphone is all set to go on sale in India for the first time. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the device, read on for all the OnePlus 7T Pro sale details.

OnePlus 7T Pro sale

The OnePlus 7T Pro is being made available for the first time today starting at 12:00PM IST. Buyers can head over to Amazon India or OnePlus‘ own website to buy the device. There is only one variant to choose from, and it costs Rs 53,999. There’s also just one color option – Haze Blue. OnePlus also launched a special McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro earlier this week. This version costs Rs 58,999, and it will go on sale starting November 5.

As far as offers are concerned, buyers using an HDFC Bank card are entitled to up to Rs 3,000 instant discount. Other popular cards are offering up to Rs 1,500 discounts. Up to six months no-cost EMI options too are available for users.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the features, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro Price 37999 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh