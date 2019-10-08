comscore OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online
OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant spotted in leaked image

OnePlus has already launched OnePlus 7 successor, the OnePlus 7T about two weeks back. The company teased that it is planning to launch the rumored device on October 10, 2019.

  Published: October 8, 2019 2:05 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro color

Image Credit: Max J, Twitter @Samsung_News_

Smartphone maker OnePlus is almost all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro. The 7T Pro will be the successor to the top-end 7 Pro that launched along with the 7 earlier this year. OnePlus has already launched OnePlus 7 successor, the OnePlus 7T about two weeks back. The company teased that it is planning to launch the rumored device on October 10, 2019. As the launch event approaches, high-resolution renders of the device have already leaked out online. These renders give us a clear picture of what to expect from the device.

OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color leak

In addition to the render leaks, new real-world images of the OnePlus 7T Pro has leaked online. This new image showcases the OnePlus 7 Pro and the 7T Pro side-by-side. It gives us a sense of the difference in color that the company is going for with the upcoming 7T Pro. Leaker Max J was the first one to share this image on this Twitter handle. Closely inspecting the image, we can see the vertical rear camera setup on both the devices. In addition, we can also see the speaker module on the back of the 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design

The grill is located on the left side of the rear camera setup. Taking a look back at the renders, this image is in line with what we saw. As noted previously, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro in design. This primary difference that one can immediately notice is the presence of the grill. In addition, the is also likely to be similar to the 7 Pro in terms of hardware.

As reported in the past reports, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC. OnePlus is also expected to add the new Warp Charge 30T charging technology in the device. Beyond this, the device will run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out of the box.

  • Published Date: October 8, 2019 2:05 PM IST

