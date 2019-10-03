comscore OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date tipped by HDFC
OnePlus 7T Pro India launch tipped by HDFC; sale expected from October 15 on Amazon India

Ahead of the expected global launch, HDFC Bank's SmartBuy offer page seems to have tipped OnePlus 7T Pro's India launch as well. The bank on its dedicated deals page for OnePlus products has noted about the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro.

  Published: October 3, 2019 12:59 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond

It looks like OnePlus might launch the 7T Pro in India after the London event. The company was expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro alongside the 7T and the OnePlus TV series in India last week, but we instead got the 7T only. Meanwhile, there is an event scheduled by OnePlus in London for the October 10. It is widely speculated that the company will launch its 7T Pro there first.

Ahead of the expected global launch, HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy offer page (via Gadgets360) seems to have tipped its India launch as well. The bank on its dedicated deals page for OnePlus products has noted about the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro. The listing writes “Tentative 15th Oct 2019” sale date for 7T Pro on Amazon India. Also, the bank will offer Rs 3,000 instant discount for the particular sale.

OnePlus 7T Pro India

OnePlus 7T Pro expected features, specifications

Based on leaks, the OnePlus 7T Pro will feature a 6.65-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The device will most likely come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood. There’s also likely to be support for up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Making sure everything on the OnePlus 7T Pro is said to feature a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T support.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Moving on to cameras, the OnePlus 7T Pro will retain a triple-camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel camera. There won’t be any change in the design, but we might see new color variants.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T
Price 48999 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,800mAh battery

  Published Date: October 3, 2019 12:59 PM IST

