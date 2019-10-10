OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

OnePlus is all set to launch another device in the OnePlus 7 series today at an event in London. The Chinese company will most likely take wraps off the new OnePlus 7T Pro, which it has has been teasing for a while. The same is expected to get launched in India simultaneously on Amazon India. The e-commerce partner has already has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 7T Pro live stream details

The 7T Pro launch event will be live streamed from London. The event is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM BST, which means you’ll be able to watch it at 8:30 PM in India. It can be seen through YouTube live stream or through company’s own website.

OnePlus 7T Pro expected pricing

As per leaks, the 7T Pro standard model pricing is likely to remain same as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company is also expected to launch the McLaren Edition, which is said to come in 12GB + 256GB configuration. It will reportedly get priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859.

Specifications (expected)

As previously reported, the 7T Pro is likely to remain same in terms of design and aesthetics. The front will have the same display and the pop-up selfie camera as the OnePlus 7 Pro. That said, the device will come powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, just like the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is also expected to add the new Warp Charge 30T charging technology in the device. Beyond this, the device will run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out of the box. But all other specifications will largely remain same.

Story Timeline