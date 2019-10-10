comscore OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: Watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more
News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: Watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

News

The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will be live streamed from London. The event is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM BST, which means you'll be able to watch it at 8:30 PM in India.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 9:14 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak

Image credit: Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus is all set to launch another device in the OnePlus 7 series today at an event in London. The Chinese company will most likely take wraps off the new OnePlus 7T Pro, which it has has been teasing for a while. The same is expected to get launched in India simultaneously on Amazon India. The e-commerce partner has already has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 7T Pro live stream details

The 7T Pro launch event will be live streamed from London. The event is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM BST, which means you’ll be able to watch it at 8:30 PM in India. It can be seen through YouTube live stream or through company’s own website.

OnePlus 7T Pro expected pricing

As per leaks, the 7T Pro standard model pricing is likely to remain same as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company is also expected to launch the McLaren Edition, which is said to come in 12GB + 256GB configuration. It will reportedly get priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859.

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design

Specifications (expected)

As previously reported, the 7T Pro is likely to remain same in terms of design and aesthetics. The front will have the same display and the pop-up selfie camera as the OnePlus 7 Pro. That said, the device will come powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, just like the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is also expected to add the new Warp Charge 30T charging technology in the device. Beyond this, the device will run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out of the box. But all other specifications will largely remain same.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update

News

Nokia 8.1 starts receiving latest Android 10 update
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने बंद की दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस, प्रति मिनट कॉल पर देने होगा 6 पैसा चार्ज और बदले में मिलेगा डाटा

OnePlus 7T Pro आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Call of Duty: Mobile ने मचाई धूम, एक हफ्ते में पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स का आंकड़ा

BSNL के 429 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 64MP क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch
Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode
OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

News

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display