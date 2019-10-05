comscore OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India, McLaren Edition might be the special model
News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India, McLaren Edition might be the special model

News

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be an incremental update to OnePlus 7 Pro offering faster Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The bigger changes are expected to come in the software department.

  • Published: October 5, 2019 1:34 PM IST
oneplus 7t pro launch oct 10

OnePlus 7T Pro, the successor to OnePlus 7 Pro, might launch on October 10. The company is teasing the launch of new device in OnePlus 7T series on October 10. While the teaser does not confirm the arrival of Pro model, it does seem likely. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has also created a notify me page for the smartphone. The launch date aligns with previous leaks which claimed that OnePlus 7T Pro will debut in October.

“Thought we were done? Oh we’re just getting started. Watch out for something special | Oct 10,” the company said in a tweet. OnePlus is taking split launch strategy for the OnePlus 7T Series. The standard OnePlus 7T launched in India on September 26 alongside the OnePlus TV series. The OnePlus 7T Pro is being launched two weeks later. OnePlus 7 Pro overshadowed OnePlus 7 and OnePlus is avoiding that mistake with its ‘T’ successor. The smartphone is expected to go on sale starting October 15, if a listing by HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy offer page is anything to go by.

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

The new Pro model is not expected to be a huge departure from its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as a special edition model. Both the devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. They are expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will retain the 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7T Pro India launch tipped by HDFC; sale expected from October 15 on Amazon India

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro India launch tipped by HDFC; sale expected from October 15 on Amazon India

While OnePlus 7T has circular rear camera module, the OnePlus 7T Pro will stick with vertically stacked camera setup. It will run Android 10 out of the box and pack 4,080mAh battery. It will also support Warp Charge 3T which the company claims will charge 23 percent faster. Leakster Ishan Agarwal claims a number of software updates including a new macro mode and hybrid image stabilization. OnePlus 7T is available starting at Rs 37,999 in India. OnePlus 7 Pro launched starting at Rs 48,999 and its successor could be priced in the same range.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 5, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
News
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

Call of Duty: Mobile surpasses 35 million downloads on iOS and Android

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile surpasses 35 million downloads on iOS and Android

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

News

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes
Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

News

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

हिंदी समाचार

Krimston Two केस आपके सिंगल सिम फोन को बना देगा ड्यूल सिम , Amazon से इस कीमत में खरीदें

Call of Duty Mobile गेम को मिले 3.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा डाउनलोड, 1 अक्टूबर को हुआ था पेश

Chandrayaan-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने भेजी चांंद की शानदार फोटो, देखें

iPhone 11 यूजर्स को आया पसंद, एप्पल ने 10 पर्सेंट प्रॉडक्शन बढ़ाया

ViewSonic ने भारत में 32 इंच वाला कर्व मॉनीटर, कीमत 49,000 रुपये

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
News
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin
OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India
Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

News

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes