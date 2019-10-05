OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

OnePlus 7T Pro, the successor to OnePlus 7 Pro, might launch on October 10. The company is teasing the launch of new device in OnePlus 7T series on October 10. While the teaser does not confirm the arrival of Pro model, it does seem likely. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has also created a notify me page for the smartphone. The launch date aligns with previous leaks which claimed that OnePlus 7T Pro will debut in October.

“Thought we were done? Oh we’re just getting started. Watch out for something special | Oct 10,” the company said in a tweet. OnePlus is taking split launch strategy for the OnePlus 7T Series. The standard OnePlus 7T launched in India on September 26 alongside the OnePlus TV series. The OnePlus 7T Pro is being launched two weeks later. OnePlus 7 Pro overshadowed OnePlus 7 and OnePlus is avoiding that mistake with its ‘T’ successor. The smartphone is expected to go on sale starting October 15, if a listing by HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy offer page is anything to go by.

The new Pro model is not expected to be a huge departure from its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as a special edition model. Both the devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. They are expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will retain the 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

While OnePlus 7T has circular rear camera module, the OnePlus 7T Pro will stick with vertically stacked camera setup. It will run Android 10 out of the box and pack 4,080mAh battery. It will also support Warp Charge 3T which the company claims will charge 23 percent faster. Leakster Ishan Agarwal claims a number of software updates including a new macro mode and hybrid image stabilization. OnePlus 7T is available starting at Rs 37,999 in India. OnePlus 7 Pro launched starting at Rs 48,999 and its successor could be priced in the same range.