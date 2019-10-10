comscore OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed
OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition India pricing and availability details revealed

The new OnePlus 7T Pro and McLaren Edition devices will be available via Amazon India starting October 11. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 9:47 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 10

Earlier today, OnePlus launched its new flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 7T Pro at an event in London. Successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in May this year, the new smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also comes with Android 10 with OxygenOS skin on top. Here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, availability

There are two variants the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 53,999. The special McLaren Edition device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 58,999. It will be available starting October 11 via Amazon India. 

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support.

Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). On the software front,  the device comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. 

Cameras, battery, connectivity

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple camera set up on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase-detection. There is a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about connectivity on the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4,085mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 48999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Liquid AMOLED, 6.67-inch QHD+, 1440x3120pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4085mAh

