comscore OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 in India. This special edition flaunts a signature McLaren ‘papaya orange’ accents.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 11:46 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 7

Here’s some good news for those who have tried to get their hands on the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, but failed. The brand has opened the sales of its latest device. Starting today, the special edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available easily via open sales. Customers can buy the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition via Amazon.in.

This special edition flaunts a signature McLaren ‘papaya orange’ accents. The glossy glass back features a unique silver pattern. This edition comes in only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 in India. Read on to know more about the device.

OnePlus 7T Pro ME specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD (1440 x 3120 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports 3D Corning Gorilla Glass, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU.

It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). On the software front, the device comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T comes with an exclusive McLaren theme in Oxygen OS, including special orange accents, ringtones, and papaya orange ‘horizon light’ effect for notifications and more.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple camera set up on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase-detection. There is a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about connectivity on the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4,085mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
Price 58999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10-based OxygenOS 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB storage with 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4085mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 11:46 AM IST

