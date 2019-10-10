OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone at an event in London today. The company is likely to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition too. The launch event will kick off at 4:00PM BST, which is 8:30PM in India. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, alleged European pricing of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has surfaced online. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that this device will be the most expensive phone from OnePlus. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price, renders leaked

As per the cited source, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will cost EUR 849 (approx Rs 66,700) – EUR 859 (approx Rs 67,500). This price is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, as per the tipster. He also claims that the OnePlus 7T will be available for EUR 589 (approx Rs 46,300) – EUR 599 (approximately Rs 47,000) in Europe. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 7T was recently launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 37,999.

Have some news for European OnePlus fans! The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be the MOST EXPENSIVE OnePlus phone yet: It will cost €849-€859 for 12GB/256GB. The starting Price of the OnePlus 7T is €589-€599 for 8GB/128GB.

Besides, Slashleaks has also shared a few photos of the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro phone. The leaked renders show the phone the same design architecture as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new one is expected to offer vertically-stacked rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera setup. The renders suggest that the McLaren Edition will feature a white pattern on the rear side, and orange accents along the edges.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications (expected)

The new OnePlus phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. They are expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 7T Pro will retain the 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. There could be a 4,080mAh battery under the hood.

Last year, the Chinese phone maker launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with a 10GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset also offers support for 30W Warp Charger. With the 7T Pro McLaren Edition, it is expected to offer an even more powerful setup. Rumors are rife that the new edition will pack a 65W fast charger developed by Oppo. The handset is likely to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery