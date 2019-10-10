comscore OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition pricing details leaked online
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

News

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition today. The launch event will kick off at 4:00PM BST, which is 8:30PM in India. Ahead of the launch, renders and pricing details of the alleged phone have surfaced online.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 5:17 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro and Mclaren Edition

(Photo credit: Slashleaks)

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone at an event in London today. The company is likely to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition too. The launch event will kick off at 4:00PM BST, which is 8:30PM in India. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, alleged European pricing of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has surfaced online. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that this device will be the most expensive phone from OnePlus. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price, renders leaked

As per the cited source, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will cost EUR 849 (approx Rs 66,700) – EUR 859 (approx Rs 67,500). This price is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, as per the tipster. He also claims that the OnePlus 7T will be available for EUR 589 (approx Rs 46,300) – EUR 599 (approximately Rs 47,000) in Europe. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 7T was recently launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 37,999.

Besides, Slashleaks has also shared a few photos of the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro phone. The leaked renders show the phone the same design architecture as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new one is expected to offer vertically-stacked rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie camera setup. The renders suggest that the McLaren Edition will feature a white pattern on the rear side, and orange accents along the edges.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications (expected)

The new OnePlus phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. They are expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 7T Pro will retain the 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. There could be a 4,080mAh battery under the hood.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Last year, the Chinese phone maker launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with a 10GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset also offers support for 30W Warp Charger. With the 7T Pro McLaren Edition, it is expected to offer an even more powerful setup. Rumors are rife that the new edition will pack a 65W fast charger developed by Oppo. The handset is likely to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
News
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Deals

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Deals

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
OnePlus Care loyalty program launches in India

News

OnePlus Care loyalty program launches in India
OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch
OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम में दुश्मन की खैर नहीं, ये हैं 5 बेस्ट गन

Detel ने भारत में 3,669 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च की नई Star LED TV सीरीज

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 टैबलेट 10.5-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale : Realme, Xiaomi और Samsung के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
News
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

News

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16
Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020
Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

News

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China