comscore OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 in India. It is important to note that this is a 70 minutes (stylized as "7T minutes") sale, as per the company's tweet.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 8:23 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 7

The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. Customers will be able to buy the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition via Amazon.in. This special edition of the standard OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a signature McLaren ‘papaya orange’ accents. The glossy glass back features a unique silver pattern. The special edition comes in only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 in India. It is important to note that this is a 70 minutes (stylized as “7T minutes”) sale, as per the company’s tweet. As for the offers, you can get 10 percent discount on Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. One can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 400 with all Rupay banking cards. The pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition started on October 11 and the shipments for the same will begin from October 18. Notably, the special edition of OnePlus 7T Pro will go on open sale on November 5, 2019.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions: Speed just got a new electrifying look

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions: Speed just got a new electrifying look

OnePlus 7T Pro ME specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD (1440 x 3120 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports 3D Corning Gorilla Glass, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). On the software front, the device comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T comes with an exclusive McLaren theme in Oxygen OS, including special orange accents, ringtones, and papaya orange ‘horizon light’ effect for notifications and more.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple camera set up on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase-detection. There is a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about connectivity on the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4,085mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
Price 58999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10-based OxygenOS 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB storage with 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4085mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 8:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India
News
Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India
Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000 this Diwali

Top Products

Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000 this Diwali

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

News

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits

Deals

Diwali offer: Samsung Galaxy S10 series available with up to Rs 18,790 benefits

EA shares Command & Conquer Remastered gameplay teaser

Gaming

EA shares Command & Conquer Remastered gameplay teaser

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4
Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

News

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India
Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 के लिए पैच जारी, फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर की प्रॉब्लम होगी फिक्स

Xiaomi ने दिवाली फेस्टिवल सेल में बेचें 5 लाख से ज्यादा Mi TV

Samsung Exynos 990 हुआ लॉन्च, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और 108-megapixel सिंगल कैमरा को करेगा सपोर्ट

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 Erangel 2.0 के साथ 16 दिसंबर को होगी रिलीज

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
News
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

News

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India

News

Motorola Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India
Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

News

Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019
Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know

News

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know