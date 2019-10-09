comscore OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition teased ahead of October 10 launch

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro on October 10. The brand is also expected to unveil the McLaren Edition of the same phone. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 7T Pro Mclaren Edition

The OnePlus 7T smartphone recently made its debut in India. Now, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro on October 10. The brand is also expected to unveil the McLaren Edition of the same phone. OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau has shared an image that shows a retail package having a carbon fibre pattern and the signature orange outline. This looks similar to OnePlus 6T’s McLaren Edition package. All this suggests that OnePlus is all set to unveil a 7T Pro device and its McLaren Edition too.

Last year, the Chinese phone maker launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with a 10GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset also offers support for 30W Warp Charger. With the 7T Pro McLaren Edition, it is expected to offer an even more powerful setup. Rumors are rife that the new edition will pack a 65W fast charger developed by Oppo.

Both the upcoming devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. They are expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 7T Pro will retain the 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. There could be a 4,080mAh battery under the hood.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The OnePlus 7 Pro launched starting at Rs 48,999 and its successor could be priced in the same range. The OnePlus 7T comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The handset comes in two colors, including Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

