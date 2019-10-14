OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just started rolling out the first software update for its premium OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. This is the first update for this variant and it comes just days after the first special early access sale. The company has not yet announced the update on its official OnePlus Forums. However, we are aware of the changes to expect from the update with the help of the update changelog. Taking a peek at the changelog, the update does not seem to contain any immediately noticeable changes.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS update details

As per the changelog, the update brings the OxygenOS version number to 10.0.1. 7T Pro McLaren Edition users are likely required to download the 107MB update as soon as they unbox their device. However, the company is likely to integrate this update for devices set to go on sale on November 5. Now, let’s talk about the changes that 7T Pro McLaren Edition owners should expect from the new update. First up, the update brings a number of Camera-related changes including improved photo quality. OnePlus also claims to enhance the stability of the camera app.

Beyond the stability and photo quality improvements, the company has also made some User experience improvements. Other changes that the changelog indicates are limited to general bug fixes and optimizations across the OS. It is also likely that the company is rolling out this update in an incremental manner. This means that it will reach a limited number of people on the first day. Once OnePlus has ensured that there are no major hidden bugs, the update will reach the rest of the devices. This update is similar to the one rolling out for OnePlus 7T Pro users.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price 58999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 256GB storage with 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4085mAh