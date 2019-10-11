OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

Smartphone maker OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 7T lineup on the global stage. The company unveiled the new lineup at the global launch event in London. As part of the series, OnePlus is finally launching its 7T and 7T Pro across the globe. In addition, the company also shared information about the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in India. Beyond the usual 7T and the 7T Pro, the company also revealed its limited 7T Pro McLaren Edition at the launch event. In addition to the specifications, it also announced the pricing and availability details about these devices.

OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren availability, and price

As per the announcement, the company is holding a Special Early Access Sale today on October 11 at 12 PM. This sale is aimed at buyers interested in getting the OnePlus 7T Pro or the 7T Pro McLaren Edition. As per the announcement, the OnePlus 7T Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 53,999. The 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Interested buyers can head to OnePlus exclusive stores in 8 cities across the country. This means that users need to head to offline storage if they want to buy the devices early. McLaren edition buyers need to pre-book the device with a Rs 5,000 amount at OnePlus stores on October 11. These users will then be eligible to get a free pair of Type-C Bullets with the device on October 18.

OnePlus also clarified that the usual open sale and online availability details are different from what is mentioned above. As part of the announcement, the OnePlus 7T Pro will go on sale at 12 PM starting from October 12, 2019. McLaren Edition will be on sale at 12 PM starting from November 5, 2019. When the devices go on sale, interested buyers can head to OnePlus.in, Amazon India or OnePlus exclusive stores. The company also noted that the device will also be available on other offline retail channels.

Offers

In addition to this, the company also shared a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. First up, buyers using HDFC-issued credit or debit cards will get instant Rs 3,000 off. This is applicable to OnePlus.in and other offline retail stores. Beyond HDFC, ICICI debit or credit cardholders can also get Rs 1,750 off on Amazon India and Rs 1,500 on any other bank cards. Beyond this, the company will also offer no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months on the 7T Pro.

Other offers include Rs 3,000 off on flight tickets using Amazon Pay. The company will also offer 30 percent off on the tickets for OnePlus Music Festival to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T or 7 T Pro users. OnePlus has also teamed up with Airtel for offers like doubling the data benefits, and accessories vouchers. Other things include a 3-month free Netflix membership, 1-year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, Wynk membership, and Airtel Secure service.