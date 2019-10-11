comscore OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Special Early Access Sale details, India pricing and availability
News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Special Early Access Sale details, India pricing and availability

News

In addition, the company also shared information about the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in India. Beyond the usual 7T and the 7T Pro, the company also revealed its limited 7T Pro McLaren Edition at the launch event.

  • Published: October 11, 2019 10:10 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 10

Smartphone maker OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 7T lineup on the global stage. The company unveiled the new lineup at the global launch event in London. As part of the series, OnePlus is finally launching its 7T and 7T Pro across the globe. In addition, the company also shared information about the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in India. Beyond the usual 7T and the 7T Pro, the company also revealed its limited 7T Pro McLaren Edition at the launch event. In addition to the specifications, it also announced the pricing and availability details about these devices.

OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren availability, and price

As per the announcement, the company is holding a Special Early Access Sale today on October 11 at 12 PM. This sale is aimed at buyers interested in getting the OnePlus 7T Pro or the 7T Pro McLaren Edition. As per the announcement, the OnePlus 7T Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 53,999. The 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Interested buyers can head to OnePlus exclusive stores in 8 cities across the country. This means that users need to head to offline storage if they want to buy the devices early. McLaren edition buyers need to pre-book the device with a Rs 5,000 amount at OnePlus stores on October 11. These users will then be eligible to get a free pair of Type-C Bullets with the device on October 18.

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched: Price, specifications, features

OnePlus also clarified that the usual open sale and online availability details are different from what is mentioned above. As part of the announcement, the OnePlus 7T Pro will go on sale at 12 PM starting from October 12, 2019. McLaren Edition will be on sale at 12 PM starting from November 5, 2019. When the devices go on sale, interested buyers can head to OnePlus.in, Amazon India or OnePlus exclusive stores. The company also noted that the device will also be available on other offline retail channels.

Offers

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions: Speed just got a new electrifying look

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions: Speed just got a new electrifying look

In addition to this, the company also shared a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. First up, buyers using HDFC-issued credit or debit cards will get instant Rs 3,000 off. This is applicable to OnePlus.in and other offline retail stores. Beyond HDFC, ICICI debit or credit cardholders can also get Rs 1,750 off on Amazon India and Rs 1,500 on any other bank cards. Beyond this, the company will also offer no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months on the 7T Pro.

Other offers include Rs 3,000 off on flight tickets using Amazon Pay. The company will also offer 30 percent off on the tickets for OnePlus Music Festival to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T or 7 T Pro users. OnePlus has also teamed up with Airtel for offers like doubling the data benefits, and accessories vouchers. Other things include a 3-month free Netflix membership, 1-year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, Wynk membership, and Airtel Secure service.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 11, 2019 10:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

Honor Vision, Vision Pro smart TVs India launch set for October 14: Check features

Smart TVs

Honor Vision, Vision Pro smart TVs India launch set for October 14: Check features

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

News

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India
OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

News

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5
OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Honor भारत में 14 अक्टूबर को भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Vision-सीरीज के Smart TV

आज एक बार फिर प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Samsung Galaxy Fold डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च होगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T Pro और McLaren Edition की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, कल से सेल के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India
OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

News

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5
OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed
OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched

News

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched