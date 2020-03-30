comscore OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese site ahead of OnePlus 8 launch
OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese official website ahead of OnePlus 8 launch

A report claims that the company has discontinued the OnePlus 7T Pro in China ahead of the OnePlus 8 launch. However, the device is still listed on the Indian website.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

OnePlus has removed one of its latest smartphones from its official Chinese website. The OnePlus 7T Pro is currently not available on Chinese OnePlus official website, JD.com, and Tmall flagship stores. A report claims that the company has discontinued the OnePlus 7T Pro in China ahead of the OnePlus 8 launch. However, the device is still listed on the Indian website.

The report also mentions that the company is only selling the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro in China. The 12GB RAM + 512GB model of the special limited edition is only available for purchase. IThome reported that the OnePlus 7T phones are also out of stock. All this suggests that the OnePlus 8 series will arrive soon.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T Pro made its debut in India in 2019 with a price label of Rs 53,999. For the same price, the company is selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which operates at 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999, which is for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8 to come in new colors including ‘Interstellar Glow’; more press renders leak

If rumors and leaks are to believed, the company will launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 15. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and support the latest 5G network. The handset might have a total of four cameras at the back, which could include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Other features could be IP86 waterproof rating, 30W wireless charging, and up to 12GB RAM. As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 4,510mAh battery. The bottom of the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a USB Type-C port, and mono speaker grill. A fresh leak hint that the standard version will be available in three new colors, including Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green and Onyx Black.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4085mAh

  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 10:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST

