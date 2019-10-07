comscore OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design; details
OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online showcasing the design

The rumored event comes just about two weeks after the company launched its OnePlus 7T in the market. In fact, the device is already available on sale for interested buyers.

  • Published: October 7, 2019 11:50 AM IST
Image credit: Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus seems to be all geared up to launch its rumored flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro. As noted previously the device is likely to launch in a launch event on October 10, 2019. The event comes just about two weeks after the company launched its OnePlus 7T in the market. In fact, the device is already available on sale for interested buyers. Moving back to the 7T Pro, days before the anticipated launch, the renders of the device have leaked online. These high-resolution renders provide us a clear picture of what to expect.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal was the first to pos the renders on his Twitter handle. Closely inspecting the images, we realize that the device is similar to what we saw in the OnePlus 7 Pro. This includes the bezel-less front of the device and the vertical camera setup on the back. In addition, we also see the volume rocker on the left side of the smartphone. OnePlus has also added the alert slider and power button on the right side. Similar to the 7 Pro, the 7T Pro also features a somewhat thick chin at the bottom of the device.

We can also see the speaker grill on the top of the device just above the display. This is likely to serve as the earpiece during calls. The no notch, no bezel aspect of the design also indicates that we will be back with the pop-up camera. Moving to the back, OnePlus 7T Pro will also come with a dual-LED flash unit and what appears to be a microphone of some kind on the back of the smartphone.

Other notable features that OnePlus 7T Pro will likely feature is the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and USB Type-C. The renders also confirm that the device will feature a curved glass display. Last but not least, it also confirms that the device will move from tear-drop notch to the punch-hole next year with OnePlus 8.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 11:50 AM IST

