All phones have their fair share of bugs and issues, and among them is the OnePlus 7T Pro. Users of the latest device from OnePlus are reporting a display-related issue on the company’s forum. This OnePlus 7T Pro issue is reportedly affecting the phone’s Adaptive Brightness feature. The issue is sporadic and doesn’t seem to have a definitive trigger.

OnePlus 7T Pro issue detailed

A thread on the OnePlus forum details multiple users reporting the issue. Their devices are not adjusting to the ambient lighting conditions. The Auto brightness feature uses the smartphone’s built-in sensor to adjust the screen brightness depending on the lighting situation. So, if you are in a street under directly sunlight, the brightness will go up. On the hand, the brightness levels will go down in a dark room.

All this is done by the device automatically. But OnePlus 7T Pro users are reporting a failure in the functioning of this feature. The device is unable to recognize the light situations correctly, and doesn’t change the brightness when the sun rays directly hit the screen.

However, the solution to this issue is simple. Users just have to disable the Adaptive Brightness feature from the settings, and adjust the screen brightness manually. It is a temporary solution until the company releases a patch to fix it. The issue is not seen at lower brightness levels. OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue officially and provide a fix.

OnePlus 7T Pro features, specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.