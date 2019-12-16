comscore OnePlus 7T Pro issue: Bug affecting adaptive brightness | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro users reporting Adaptive Brightness issue caused by an unknown bug
News

OnePlus 7T Pro users reporting Adaptive Brightness issue caused by an unknown bug

News

OnePlus 7T Pro users are reporting an issue on OnePlus forums. This is an issue with the Adaptive Brightness feature, and seems to be affecting a small number of users for now.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 12:26 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 7

All phones have their fair share of bugs and issues, and among them is the OnePlus 7T Pro. Users of the latest device from OnePlus are reporting a display-related issue on the company’s forum. This OnePlus 7T Pro issue is reportedly affecting the phone’s Adaptive Brightness feature. The issue is sporadic and doesn’t seem to have a definitive trigger.

OnePlus 7T Pro issue detailed

A thread on the OnePlus forum details multiple users reporting the issue. Their devices are not adjusting to the ambient lighting conditions. The Auto brightness feature uses the smartphone’s built-in sensor to adjust the screen brightness depending on the lighting situation. So, if you are in a street under directly sunlight, the brightness will go up. On the hand, the brightness levels will go down in a dark room.

All this is done by the device automatically. But OnePlus 7T Pro users are reporting a failure in the functioning of this feature. The device is unable to recognize the light situations correctly, and doesn’t change the brightness when the sun rays directly hit the screen.

However, the solution to this issue is simple. Users just have to disable the Adaptive Brightness feature from the settings, and adjust the screen brightness manually. It is a temporary solution until the company releases a patch to fix it. The issue is not seen at lower brightness levels. OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue officially and provide a fix.

OnePlus 7T Pro features, specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro Review: An overpriced upgrade

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro Review: An overpriced upgrade

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 12:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
News
Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Features

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

News

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India
OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out
Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

News

Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i भारत में पहली बार ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Airtel डिजिटल TV यूजर्स को बेस पैक पर मिल रही है 30 दिनों की एक्स्ट्रा सर्विस

Stuffcool ने भारत में 10,000mAh वायरलैस पावरबैंक को 3,799 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन

Xiaomi भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में खो सकती है अपनी नंबर वन पोजिशन

News

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
News
Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users
Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020
OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

News

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India