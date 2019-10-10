OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched

At an event in London today, OnePlus launched its new flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 7T Pro. Just like the OnePlus 7T that was launched last month, the new smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also comes with Android 10 with OxygenOS skin on top. It is a successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in May this year. Here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 7T Pro price

There are two variants – 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for £699 (approximately Rs 61,400), and the special McLaren Edition device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for £799 (approximately Rs 70,200). In India, the 7T Pro will set you back by Rs 53,999. The McLaren Edition device will be available for Rs 58,999. It will go on sale via Amazon India starting October 11.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support.

Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). On the software front, the device comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box.

Cameras, battery, connectivity

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple camera set up on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase-detection. There is a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about connectivity on the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4,085mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro Price 48999 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Liquid AMOLED, 6.67-inch QHD+, 1440x3120pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 4085mAh