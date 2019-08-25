comscore OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online
  OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video with circular camera design leaked online
OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video with circular camera design leaked online

These OnePlus 7T images and video reveal that there will be three rear cameras placed horizontally in a single line in that circular design, with the dual LED flash located below it.

  Published: August 25, 2019 11:26 AM IST
After design sketch leaks by Evan Blass, now the OnePlus 7T render images have surfaced online. The CAD renders and 360 degree video by popular leakster OnLeaks, in partnership with Pricebaba, are in line with the sketches earlier shared by Blass. The alleged OnePlus 7T render images showcase the design in its full-glory along with a circular camera bump at the back.

These OnePlus 7T images and video reveal that there will be three rear cameras placed horizontally in a single line in that circular design, with the dual LED flash located below it. The cameras are separated by angular lines, which do not look good images though. Other than that, there aren’t any significant updates from OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

A number of different rumors have surfaced about the expected refresh of the OnePlus 7 series. According to some reports, OnePlus is planning to launch its upcoming OnePlus 7T series in the next month. Other reports have tried to guess the changes that the company will make with the refresh. However, these two new leaks may have tipped the design of anticipated OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T images

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch reportedly set for September 26

As previously noted, OnePlus appears to be planning to launch the anticipated refresh on September 26, 2019. However, OnePlus has not really teased or confirmed anything regarding the device in the meantime. We have also reported about potential real-world images of the upcoming series which doesn’t really reveal much. If we are speculating, OnePlus 7T series will likely to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with possible Android 10-based OxygenOS.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2019 11:26 AM IST

