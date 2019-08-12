China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is one of the few companies known to launch a new smartphone every six months. The company launched its current flagship series, the OnePlus 7 lineup on 14 May 2019. As part of the announcement, the company also launched its top of the line OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones. Similar to the OnePlus 3T, 5T, and 6T devices in the past, we are certain about the upcoming T smartphone. The company is likely to launch its upcoming OnePlus 7T series in the coming months.

OnePlus 7T Series launch details

According to a new report online, it seems like OnePlus 7T series may launch on October 15, 2019. This is about five months after the company launched the OnePlus 7 Series. This information comes from noted leaker Max with Twitter handle “Samsung_News_”. The caption of the tweet just saying “1+” along with an image. The image includes a silhouette of a smartphone with a curved back panel on the sides. The image also includes “Oct. 15th” text on the side of the smartphone silhouette.

OnePlus has not revealed any details about the upcoming series. However, it is likely that the smartphone will come with somewhat similar hardware to what we saw on the OnePlus 7 series. It is also highly likely that OnePlus may upgrade the SoC on the OnePlus 7T series to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with some other improvements in terms of the internals. The company may also launch a special edition smartphone along with the OnePlus 7T series. We are purely speculating this based on the previous launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, and OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

