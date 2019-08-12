comscore OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; specifications, details
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

It seems like OnePlus 7T series may launch on October 15, 2019. This is about five months after the company launched the OnePlus 7 Series.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 3:32 PM IST
oneplus-7t-pro-live-photos-leaked

Image Credit: Weibo (via Slashleaks)

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is one of the few companies known to launch a new smartphone every six months. The company launched its current flagship series, the OnePlus 7 lineup on 14 May 2019. As part of the announcement, the company also launched its top of the line OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones. Similar to the OnePlus 3T, 5T, and 6T devices in the past, we are certain about the upcoming T smartphone. The company is likely to launch its upcoming OnePlus 7T series in the coming months.

OnePlus 7T Series launch details

According to a new report online, it seems like OnePlus 7T series may launch on October 15, 2019. This is about five months after the company launched the OnePlus 7 Series. This information comes from noted leaker Max with Twitter handle “Samsung_News_”. The caption of the tweet just saying “1+” along with an image. The image includes a silhouette of a smartphone with a curved back panel on the sides. The image also includes “Oct. 15th” text on the side of the smartphone silhouette.

OnePlus has not revealed any details about the upcoming series. However, it is likely that the smartphone will come with somewhat similar hardware to what we saw on the OnePlus 7 series. It is also highly likely that OnePlus may upgrade the SoC on the OnePlus 7T series to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with some other improvements in terms of the internals. The company may also launch a special edition smartphone along with the OnePlus 7T series. We are purely speculating this based on the previous launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, and OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

50999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
News
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how

News

OnePlus users can watch Sacred Games S2 on August 14, here how
OnePlus 6, 6T get Fnatic Gaming mode, August security patch and more

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get Fnatic Gaming mode, August security patch and more
OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

News

OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर अनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
News
Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement
Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced