comscore OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India; special global events announced
News

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India; special global events announced

News

As part of the announcement, the company also shared the official invite for the launch event. The launch invite comes with the tag “A New Era” that is referring to the 90Hz display.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 5:09 PM IST
OnePlus 7T series India launch invite

OnePlus has just confirmed the launch date for its upcoming mid-year refresh, the OnePlus 7T series. According to the information, the company is gearing up to launch its much anticipated OnePlus 7T series on September 26. The company also shared information about a number of “Special Global Events” soon. As part of the announcement, the company also shared the official invite for the launch event. The launch invite comes with the tag “A New Era”. As per the information available, the launch will take place at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi at 7 pm.

OnePlus 7T Series details

The launch invite also seems to confirm that all OnePlus 7T series devices will feature a 90Hz high-refresh screen. The text along with the invite confirms that the company is referring to 90Hz as the new era for its smartphones. OnePlus revealed that it will host launch events in New Delhi and London for the OnePlus 7T series. In addition, OnePlus will also hold an online event in the United States to share the details about its latest products.

Pete Lau, the Founder, and CEO for OnePlus issued a statement while revealing informing some details about the launch event. Lau added, “OnePlus always strives to deliver the best technology in the world, including the best ‘Fast and Smooth’ experience possible”. He went on stating, “Our users’ wants are at the core of our innovation. We are holding launch events to share the products, witness their experience and hear their thoughts firsthand. We also like to give our fans a special surprise that is unique for each region.”

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale starting October 15: Report

Also Read

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale starting October 15: Report

The company also revealed that it will host the launch event on its social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. The company also clarified that the September 26 launch event is limited to the Indian market. Global launch event for the OnePlus 7T series will take place in London on October 10, 2019. The tickers for the launch events in New Delhi and London will go on sale starting from September 20, 2019. Last but not least, OnePlus also revealed that it will “amplify its visual identity”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 5:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
News
OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

News

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

News

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

Airtel Digital TV launches new monthly and yearly base packs

News

Airtel Digital TV launches new monthly and yearly base packs

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 29, 2019

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 29, 2019

Most Popular

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

Airtel Digital TV launches new monthly and yearly base packs

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

News

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

News

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15
After Realme, China's BBK Group targets Xiaomi with OnePlus TV

News

After Realme, China's BBK Group targets Xiaomi with OnePlus TV
OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative
OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

News

OnePlus TV will go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale

हिंदी समाचार

विक्रम लैंडर चांद पर उतरने में क्यों हुआ असफल, जांच करेगा ISRO

Jivi ने Xtreme 1 Android Go स्मार्टफोन 3,699 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, 5 मेगापिक्सल का है कैमरा

OnePlus 7T और 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 10 अक्टूबर को होंगे लॉन्च, सेल डेट का भी हुआ खुलासा

Realme 5 कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Flipkart को टक्कर देने के लिए Amazon की Great Indian Festival सेल भी 29 सितंबर से होगी शुरू


News

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
News
OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

News

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison
Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30

News

Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

News

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15
Airtel Digital TV launches new monthly and yearly base packs

News

Airtel Digital TV launches new monthly and yearly base packs