OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

OnePlus has just confirmed the launch date for its upcoming mid-year refresh, the OnePlus 7T series. According to the information, the company is gearing up to launch its much anticipated OnePlus 7T series on September 26. The company also shared information about a number of “Special Global Events” soon. As part of the announcement, the company also shared the official invite for the launch event. The launch invite comes with the tag “A New Era”. As per the information available, the launch will take place at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi at 7 pm.

OnePlus 7T Series details

The launch invite also seems to confirm that all OnePlus 7T series devices will feature a 90Hz high-refresh screen. The text along with the invite confirms that the company is referring to 90Hz as the new era for its smartphones. OnePlus revealed that it will host launch events in New Delhi and London for the OnePlus 7T series. In addition, OnePlus will also hold an online event in the United States to share the details about its latest products.

Pete Lau, the Founder, and CEO for OnePlus issued a statement while revealing informing some details about the launch event. Lau added, “OnePlus always strives to deliver the best technology in the world, including the best ‘Fast and Smooth’ experience possible”. He went on stating, “Our users’ wants are at the core of our innovation. We are holding launch events to share the products, witness their experience and hear their thoughts firsthand. We also like to give our fans a special surprise that is unique for each region.”

The company also revealed that it will host the launch event on its social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. The company also clarified that the September 26 launch event is limited to the Indian market. Global launch event for the OnePlus 7T series will take place in London on October 10, 2019. The tickers for the launch events in New Delhi and London will go on sale starting from September 20, 2019. Last but not least, OnePlus also revealed that it will “amplify its visual identity”.