comscore OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T teardown reveals multiple gaskets for protection against water and more
News

OnePlus 7T teardown reveals multiple gaskets for protection against water and more

News

The device tear-down showcased a number of interesting things when it comes to the build quality of the OnePlus 7T. Zack, the host of the teardown highlighted the attention to detail that OnePlus invested while crafting the device.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 2:30 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Teardown 805px

OnePlus 7T Teardown

OnePlus 7T, the latest mid-year hardware refresh from the smartphone maker finally went under the JerryRigEverything torture test. Right after the torture test, the device underwent a proper disassembly. The device tear-down showcased a number of interesting things when it comes to the build quality of the OnePlus 7T. Zack, the host of the teardown highlighted the attention to detail that OnePlus invested while crafting the device. The smartphone maker has added sufficient plastic protection inside the device to ensure that all the components are well secured.

OnePlus 7T teardown details

We also saw a number of gaskets across different possible openings of the device. These gaskets are also likely there to offer protection against water. OnePlus has even tried to ensure that the gasket color is similar to the internals of the device. Zack also showcased the internal speakers of the device along with white foam balls for a larger sound stage. This is similar to what we have seen in iPhone and Samsung flagship teardowns in the recent past. OnePlus has also added a dedicated pull tab for the battery to make faster replacements possible.

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

Also Read

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

The video also showcased the camera unit for the under-screen optical fingerprint scanner. Talking about the gaskets it is interesting to note that OnePlus 7T does not come with any IP rating. However, the smartphone does feature all the potential protection as any other IP-rated smartphone. We also saw the triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment. OnePlus has also added a number of water-damage indicators inside the device to be certain about any water-related damage. We also noted a dual speaker setup towards the top of the device. This also means that the 7T comes with a total of three speakers inside the device.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title
News
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

News

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

Gaming

ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4
Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

News

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

मोटोरोला ने Moto G8 Play और Moto E6 Play को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
News
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December