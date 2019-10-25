OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

OnePlus 7T, the latest mid-year hardware refresh from the smartphone maker finally went under the JerryRigEverything torture test. Right after the torture test, the device underwent a proper disassembly. The device tear-down showcased a number of interesting things when it comes to the build quality of the OnePlus 7T. Zack, the host of the teardown highlighted the attention to detail that OnePlus invested while crafting the device. The smartphone maker has added sufficient plastic protection inside the device to ensure that all the components are well secured.

OnePlus 7T teardown details

We also saw a number of gaskets across different possible openings of the device. These gaskets are also likely there to offer protection against water. OnePlus has even tried to ensure that the gasket color is similar to the internals of the device. Zack also showcased the internal speakers of the device along with white foam balls for a larger sound stage. This is similar to what we have seen in iPhone and Samsung flagship teardowns in the recent past. OnePlus has also added a dedicated pull tab for the battery to make faster replacements possible.

The video also showcased the camera unit for the under-screen optical fingerprint scanner. Talking about the gaskets it is interesting to note that OnePlus 7T does not come with any IP rating. However, the smartphone does feature all the potential protection as any other IP-rated smartphone. We also saw the triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment. OnePlus has also added a number of water-damage indicators inside the device to be certain about any water-related damage. We also noted a dual speaker setup towards the top of the device. This also means that the 7T comes with a total of three speakers inside the device.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery