OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

OnePlus is set to launch two new smartphones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, in India next month. The upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor. According to a report by GSMArena on Friday, the smartphone will also come with 8GB of RAM. It seems that OnePlus is getting rid of 6GB RAM seen on entry model this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its 7T series — OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro — in India on September 26.

In terms of display, OnePlus 7T would feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is also planning a smaller notch as an upgrade over the 6.4-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display seen on the OnePlus 7. The device would retain the 16-megapixe selfie shooter but will offer a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will use a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel additional camera setup.

In addition, the cameras would also be able to record wide-angle and 960 FPS slow-mo videos. As per report, the device would come in frosted silver and haze blue colours. The Chinese smartphone maker is planning to offer free cloud storage for a year. The device would house a slightly bigger battery capacity – 3800mAh – as against the OnePlus 7‘s 3700mAh.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The smartphone is expected to be joined by OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. These two devices will have virtually identical design to its predecessor. The external change is expected to come in the form of haze blue color and McLaren Edition’s orange accented offering. Under the hood, they will also get Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. OnePlus is said to be planning new camera-centric software features including dedicated macro mode.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh