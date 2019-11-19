OnePlus is rolling out a stable update for OnePlus 7T users in India. The OTA update with build number 10.0.6 focuses on improving overall system stability, optimizing a few features, and more. Read on to find out everything on the latest OnePlus 7T update.

OnePlus 7T update details

As mentioned, OnePlus is rolling out update version 10.0.6 to the OnePlus 7T. The latest update comes around a week after the company rolled out the 10.0.5 update for the same smartphone. It too was an incremental update focusing on fixing an issue with the double-tap to wake gesture on the device.

As per the changelog, the latest OTA update optimizes standby power consumption, and Bluetooth connectivity on mobiles. It also optimizes the expanded screenshot feature on the smartphone. Lastly, the update improves overall system stability and brings in general bug fixes.

The update is rolling out globally including India and other countries in Europe. This being an OTA update, it is rolling out gradually and should reach all units in the coming days. Once the update is ready, users should receive a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Features, specifications and price in India

OnePlus 7T launched in India back in September this year. The base model with 128GB storage costs Rs 37,999, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 39,999. Available colors include Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. Check out the table below for detailed features and specifications.

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery