OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

OnePlus announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T at a launch event in New Delhi on September 26, 2019. As reported previously, the smartphone maker launched two different products at the launch. This includes the much anticipated OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV Q1 series along with a number of other announcements. OnePlus 7T serves as the mid-year refresh to the outgoing OnePlus 7 that launched earlier this year. The company has priced the device starting at Rs 37,999 for the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost users Rs 39,999.

For context, the OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs 32,999 at launch. The second variant of the device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was at Rs 37,999. This puts both the devices in a striking distance of the price. Considering this, it is the right time to check out the differences between OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7. Here is our comprehensive comparison between the 7T and 7.

Upgrades to the display

The first thing that you will notice as soon as you turn on the OnePlus 7T is the upgraded display. The upgrade will not be apparent when you stay on the home screen. But, the changes will spring up as soon as you interact with the operating system. In terms of specifications, the device comes with 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. It features a 402 PPI pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, and the all-important 90Hz refresh rate.

In contrast, the OnePlus 7 features 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Both the devices feature similar pixel density, notch, resolution, and aspect ratio. They even support DCI P-3 color gamut. But, 90Hz is all the difference needed. In addition to this, the OnePlus 7T also supports sRGB color profile with support for HDR10+ content. The company claims that it can go more than 1,000 nits at peak brightness.

The triple camera setup on OnePlus 7T

The second major change that you will notice as soon as you see the back of the device is OnePlus 7T. As noted in the launch post, the OnePlus 7T features a triple camera setup on the back. the setup features a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. This is an upgrade from the dual rear camera setup on the OnePlus 7. To recall, the camera setup included a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

Moving to the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is similar to the one on the OnePlus 7. The rear camera setup on 7T also comes with a dedicated macro mode with the help of a macro motor. Software-wise there are some changes that are in line with the camera hardware.

OnePlus 7T comparison: Processor, RAM, and other changes

Now, let’s talk about all the other things that are different between both the devices. The third major change that one can notice from the specification sheet is Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The SoC comes with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. This is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 that we get on the OnePlus 7. Taking a closer look, the Octa-core CPU on the 855 is clocked at 2.84GHz. The RAM and storage variants indicate that the company has increased the RAM on the base model of OnePlus 7T.

Other changes include the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner along with stereo speakers and haptic vibration motor.

Moving to the software, OnePlus 7T with OxygenOS 10 features the new OnePlus cloud storage service called “OnePlus Cloud Gallery”. This provides OnePlus users will get 5GB free storage space and everyone will get additional 50GB for the first year. OnePlus has also added additional features including “Work-Life balance”, smart SMS, Cricket scores in the OnePlus Shelf and international roaming. The final difference that we see in the device is the 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging technology. This allows users to charge their battery from 0 to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. OnePlus 7 featured a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W Warp Charge.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7T Price 32999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,800mAh battery

