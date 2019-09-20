comscore OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
  OnePlus 7T will charge 23% faster with Warp Charge 30T: CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus 7T will charge 23% faster with Warp Charge 30T: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched in India on September 26. The 7T will come with a new design featuring circular camera module and 90Hz display.

  Published: September 20, 2019 2:13 PM IST
OnePlus 7T official render Pete Lau 2

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26. The smartphones will arrive as successors to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro which were launched at the beginning of this year. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has already confirmed that it is making 90Hz display standard on its flagships this year. The company showed the design which confirmed that it will have a circular rear camera module. Apart from design and display, OnePlus is also planning big changes to charging capabilities.

OnePlus has now announced that its next flagship smartphones will come equipped with Warp Charge 3T. It will apparently charge the devices at 23 percent faster speeds. “We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage. You can charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while using the device,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told TechRadar. The existing OnePlus 7 supports 20W fast charge while OnePlus 7 Pro supports 30W Warp Charge.

OnePlus 7T official renders confirm triple rear camera setup with circular camera bump

OnePlus 7T official renders confirm triple rear camera setup with circular camera bump

“We’re not going to introduce something for the sake of being first,” Lau said about new fast charging feature. “We took time to refine and iterate, continuously testing until we were able to achieve something we were proud to provide to our fans.”

OnePlus has also confirmed that users will be able to use the same 30W Warp Charge charging brick with their new phone. Lau also revealed that Warp Charge 30 handles the power management inside of the power brick instead of inside the phone. This allows the phone to remain cool even when the device is charging at a faster rate and even when it is in use. “Our latest Warp Charge delivers 6A at 5V to attain 30W,” Lau told TechRadar.

Even Apple has added fast charging to new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. OnePlus’ rivals in the Android domain, mainly Huawei and Samsung, are also pushing the boundaries with fast charging. Huawei offers 40W wired charging while Samsung has added 45W fast wired charging. OnePlus is trying to perfect its 30W Warp Charge first introduced with McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T last year.

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, like their predecessors, will not support wireless charging. Lau claims that wireless charging is still not fast enough to be added to the company’s devices. However, a lot of critics would like to differ with Lau in this regard. With Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, Huawei has added 27W wireless charging. Xiaomi is working on 30W wireless charging, which will be as fast as wired charging.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 2:13 PM IST

