OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just confirmed that its much anticipated flagship smartphone will come with Android 10. It shared this on its OnePlus India Twitter confirming that OnePlus 7T buyer won’t have to wait for Android 10. In addition to Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, users will also get the latest Google apps and services. Buyers won’t have to download an update package as soon as they take their OnePlus 7T out of the box. The announcement comes just days after OnePlus rolled out the official Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 7T details

As part of the announcement, the CEO and Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau issued a statement. Lau added, “We’re thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T.” “OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google’s apps and services on their latest device.” He also continued, “Our ‘Never Settle’ mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology”.

As part of the announcement, OnePlus recapped the new features that OnePlus 7T buyers can expect from OxygenOS 10. First up, OxygenOS comes with the much-anticipated system-wide Dark mode. In fact, OnePlus has added a number of additional customization system in OxygenOS 10. Beyond this, the update comes with improved privacy and location controls. Android 10 also introduces system-wide smart reply along with new gesture navigation.

Other features also include improvements in data security, inclusion of live captions feature, and more. OnePlus has already revealed that it is working on the OxygenOS 10 update for its OnePlus 6T and 6 series. It is likely to roll out the Android 10 upgrade for the OnePlus 6, 6T, and 5T in coming months. The company has already shared the re-designed packaging of the OnePlus 7T in a previous update. The image with the Android 10 announcement tweet also included the new retail packaging.

