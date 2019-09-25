comscore OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7T will come with Android 10 out of the box; no downloads required
News

OnePlus 7T will come with Android 10 out of the box; no downloads required

News

In addition to Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, users will also get the latest Google apps and services. Buyers won’t have to download an update package as soon as they take their OnePlus 7T out of the box.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 9:41 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Android 10 update

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just confirmed that its much anticipated flagship smartphone will come with Android 10. It shared this on its OnePlus India Twitter confirming that OnePlus 7T buyer won’t have to wait for Android 10. In addition to Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, users will also get the latest Google apps and services. Buyers won’t have to download an update package as soon as they take their OnePlus 7T out of the box. The announcement comes just days after OnePlus rolled out the official Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 7T details

As part of the announcement, the CEO and Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau issued a statement. Lau added, “We’re thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T.” “OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google’s apps and services on their latest device.” He also continued, “Our ‘Never Settle’ mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology”.

As part of the announcement, OnePlus recapped the new features that OnePlus 7T buyers can expect from OxygenOS 10. First up, OxygenOS comes with the much-anticipated system-wide Dark mode. In fact, OnePlus has added a number of additional customization system in OxygenOS 10. Beyond this, the update comes with improved privacy and location controls. Android 10 also introduces system-wide smart reply along with new gesture navigation.

Android 10 update rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Also Read

Android 10 update rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Other features also include improvements in data security, inclusion of live captions feature, and more. OnePlus has already revealed that it is working on the OxygenOS 10 update for its OnePlus 6T and 6 series. It is likely to roll out the Android 10 upgrade for the OnePlus 6, 6T, and 5T in coming months. The company has already shared the re-designed packaging of the OnePlus 7T in a previous update. The image with the Android 10 announcement tweet also included the new retail packaging.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
News
OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

News

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out in India

News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to launch in India today: Live stream details and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to launch in India today: Live stream details and more

Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

Smart TVs

Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to launch in India today: Live stream details and more

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; Here are all the new features

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box

News

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; Here are all the new features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; Here are all the new features
OnePlus 7T new Red retail box packaging teased officially, launch on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T new Red retail box packaging teased officially, launch on September 26
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

हिंदी समाचार

आज दोपहर 12 बजे लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन, घर बैठे ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Shinco ने भारत में 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 32-इंच का स्मार्ट LED TV, जानें खूबियां

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha स्मार्टफोन वार्पराउंड डिस्पले, 108MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Hauwei ने भारत में 21,990 रुपये में लॉन्च किया MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट

Paytm Mall की Maha Cashback Carnival सेल 29 सितंबर से होगी शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेहतरीन ऑफर्स


News

OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
News
OnePlus 7T devices will run Android 10 out of the box
Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

News

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out
Nokia 7.1 update rolling out in India

News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out in India
Xiaomi Redmi 8A to launch in India today: Live stream details and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to launch in India today: Live stream details and more
Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; Here are all the new features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; Here are all the new features