OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T as the refresh for OnePlus 7 in India yesterday. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 37,999 and will go on sale from tomorrow. With OnePlus 7T, the Chinese smartphone maker is making 90Hz display standard for all its flagship devices. It has got an updated rear design and a camera setup similar to one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro. There is a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. However, two of the new camera features announced by the company won’t be available at the time of launch.

OnePlus 7T: New features and software update

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 7T will get support for recording super slow-motion videos at 960fps with a software update. The OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro support slow-motion video recording at 480fps. The 960fps slow-motion will be twice as slow as the existing recording option. According to XDA Developers, the camera sensor on the OnePlus 7T cannot store 960 frames every second. The company is likely to use motion interpolation to record slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second. However, it won’t be the first to enable such a feature.

OnePlus 7T will also get support to record 4K videos at 30 frames per second using the ultrawide angle camera with a future update. OnePlus 7 Pro, only other OnePlus smartphone with an ultrawide angle camera, added video recording option with Android 10 update. While recording videos, OnePlus users can simply switch between sensors by tapping on the symbol in the viewfinder or sliding left on the zoom slider. We should see both these features arrive on OnePlus 7T with the next release of OxygenOS update.

To recall, OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 855+, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with smaller notch than one seen on OnePlus 7. It comes with a bigger 3,800mAh battery and supports 30W Warp Charge 30T. The 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 37,999 while the 256GB variant is available for Rs 39,999.