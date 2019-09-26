OnePlus 7T launched in India: Prices, features and more

OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T in the Indian market. This launch comes after numerous leaks, rumors, and anticipation. In addition to this, the company also expanded its product line to launch its first Smart TV series. The OnePlus TV Q1 Series comes with the baseline OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro models. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus TV also comes after a number of leaks online. However, let’s focus on the OnePlus 7T here.

OnePlus 7T pricing and availability

OnePlus has priced the OnePlus 7T starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The device will be available in two colors including Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. The device will go on sale starting from September 28, 2019, for Amazon Prime users. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India to buy the flagship smartphone. The device will be on sale as part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to celebrate Diwali.

OnePlus 7T specifications

Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the flagship smartphone. 7T will come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The display will also feature 402 PPI pixel density, 90Hz fast refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and more. OnePlus has also added support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles along with 3D corning gorilla glass. The device also supports HDR10+ content playback more than 1,000 nits peak brightness. Design-wise- the display comes with the display notch that we saw in OnePlus 7. However, the company claims that the notch is now 31.46 percent smaller.

The device also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Another significant change that users will see is the inclusion of the triple rear camera setup. As per the announcement, the rear-camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The primary sensor also supports OIS for images and EIS for video stabilization. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Other features

The rear camera also features a dual-LED flash along with PDAF and CAF autofocus systems. Moving to the front, OnePlus 7T features a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. The rear camera supports up to 4K video at 60fps and the front can shoot up to 1080p at 30fps. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity, electronic compass, and sensor core sensors.

OnePlus has also added Type-C port along with with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1 protocol for connectivity. Other connectivity options include Dual 4G Nano-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS. OnePlus has also added haptic vibration motor that we saw in OnePlus 7 Pro. Inspecting the device, we get the volume rocker on the left side and power button and alert button on the right side. It also comes with support for dual Stereo speakers, noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos. On the software-end, OnePlus 7T features Android 10-based OxygenOS 10. The company also launched its OnePlus cloud storage service known as “OnePlus Cloud Gallery” along with OnePlus 7T. OnePlus users will get 5GB free storage space and 7T buyers will get additional 50GB for the first year.

The company also added a new software feature called “Work-Life balance”. It has also partnered with Gupshup to bring a number of new Smart SMS features in the OnePlus Messages app. The company also announced that it is set to launch OnePlus Pay in 2020. Other software features include Cricket scores in shelf and international roaming. Last but not the least, the device comes with 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging technology. This allows users to charge their battery from 0 to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

