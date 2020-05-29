OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

OnePlus 8 5G, the cheaper of the two flagships from OnePlus, goes on special sale today in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that it is delaying the open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it is offering special access sale for the OnePlus 8 5G. The smartphone will go on sale at 12:00PM IST today on Amazon India. To recall, OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, 7 and 7 Pro update brings Dolby Atmos support, 960fps video, Epic Games Store and more

OnePlus had also held an early birds sale for its fans on May 18 where the device went out of stock in a flash. At the time, we reported that those who ordered the device will get it shipped by May 26. However, with lockdown still in place and some areas marked as Red Zone, it is not clear whether OnePlus managed to deliver these devices. With OnePlus 8 Pro being a clear favorite this year, OnePlus is paving way for OnePlus 8 5G with these sales in India.

OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. As part of the sale, SBI card holders can get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months.

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

