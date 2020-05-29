comscore OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, full specifications
News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, full specifications

News

OnePlus 8 5G is getting special access sale while the open sale for OnePlus 8 Pro has been delayed

  • Published: May 29, 2020 8:49 AM IST
OnePlus 8 5G main

OnePlus 8 5G, the cheaper of the two flagships from OnePlus, goes on special sale today in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that it is delaying the open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it is offering special access sale for the OnePlus 8 5G. The smartphone will go on sale at 12:00PM IST today on Amazon India. To recall, OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, 7 and 7 Pro update brings Dolby Atmos support, 960fps video, Epic Games Store and more

OnePlus had also held an early birds sale for its fans on May 18 where the device went out of stock in a flash. At the time, we reported that those who ordered the device will get it shipped by May 26. However, with lockdown still in place and some areas marked as Red Zone, it is not clear whether OnePlus managed to deliver these devices. With OnePlus 8 Pro being a clear favorite this year, OnePlus is paving way for OnePlus 8 5G with these sales in India. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India; Here are the details

OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. As part of the sale, SBI card holders can get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Also Read - OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and freeform feature; check details

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

Also Read

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 8:49 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
News
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM; price starts from Rs 8,999

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM; price starts from Rs 8,999

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

News

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

Top Products

Best phone to play high-end games in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020
Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review : शाओमी का भारत में अब तक सबसे बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन से जुड़ी नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
News
OnePlus 8 5G goes on special sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale in India today at 12PM
Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

News

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India
Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design

News

Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design