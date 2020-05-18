OnePlus 8 5G now available on sale via Amazon India

OnePlus 8 5G, the new flagship smartphone from OnePlus, is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is currently going on sale starting at Rs 41,999, on Amazon India. The OnePlus 8 series was initially said to become available from May 29. However, with relaxations announced as part of lockdown 4.0, it seems OnePlus has decided to make the smartphone earlier in the country. This makes OnePlus 8 one of the torchbearer of 5G smartphones in the country. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera's pseudo X-ray vision lets you to see through certain plastics

OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. You can get the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage for Rs 49,999. It is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. As part of the sale, SBI card holders can get flat Rs 2,000 off and additional Rs 1,000 back in the form of Amazon Pay balance. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Made-in-India phones to be available by May end, confirms company

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series pre-booking kicks off in India; check offers and how to get them

The details remain murky at the moment and it is still not clear whether the device will start shipping immediately. We have reached out to OnePlus to get clarity on the status of availability and shipping. However, if you were planning to buy OnePlus 8 then this is your moment. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India with “Sale is ON” in red colors.

