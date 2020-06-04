comscore OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check full specifications, price
News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check full specifications, price

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale once again while the company has delayed open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in the country.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 9:15 AM IST
OnePlus 8 5G main

OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase once again in India. The cheaper of the two flagships from OnePlus went on sale last week. After the sale, OnePlus announced that the smartphone will be available once again on June 4. While OnePlus 8 5G is going on sale for the third time, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is still not available for purchase. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced that it is delaying the open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in the country. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to come by late June

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. OnePlus seems to be getting a lot of positive feedback for its non-Pro model this year. With the aggressive pricing, OnePlus 8 is a strong contender for best smartphone in the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's latest update temporarily disable the Photochrome mode

OnePlus 8 5G: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. As part of the sale, SBI card holders can get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera feature won't be disabled outside of China

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, pro gamers with OnePlus 8 Series to push mobile gaming in India

Also Read

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, pro gamers with OnePlus 8 Series to push mobile gaming in India

In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, OnePlus 8 5G comes in three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 9:15 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
News
Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Features

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know
OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June

News

OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, इस तरह मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

WhatsApp पर फिंगरप्रिंट लॉक कैसे एक्टिवेट करें

Google ने Mitron app को Play Store से रिमूव किया, जानें क्या है कारण

Youtube पर कितने प्रतिशत भारतीय हिंदी वीडियो देखते हैं?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की अगली सेल 10 जून को, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched

News

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched