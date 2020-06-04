OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India

OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase once again in India. The cheaper of the two flagships from OnePlus went on sale last week. After the sale, OnePlus announced that the smartphone will be available once again on June 4. While OnePlus 8 5G is going on sale for the third time, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is still not available for purchase. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced that it is delaying the open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in the country. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to come by late June

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. OnePlus seems to be getting a lot of positive feedback for its non-Pro model this year. With the aggressive pricing, OnePlus 8 is a strong contender for best smartphone in the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's latest update temporarily disable the Photochrome mode

OnePlus 8 5G: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. As part of the sale, SBI card holders can get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera feature won't be disabled outside of China

In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, OnePlus 8 5G comes in three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

