OnePlus 8 5G with Snapdragon 865 goes on sale at 12PM

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale for the fourth time in India today at noon. OnePlus 8 launched alongside OnePlus 8 Pro in April as a more affordable flagship. It was made available via special sale first and then OnePlus started regular sales for the smartphone. While OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase today via Amazon India, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is still not available for purchase. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced that it is delaying the open sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in the country. Also Read - OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. OnePlus 8 5G will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. During the sale, SBI card holders will get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months. Other offers include additional Rs 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. However, this is restricted to only those who pre-booked the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro camera scores big on DxOMark

OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 5G is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. With OnePlus 8, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 while Audible is offering 6 free bonus audiobooks as part of its membership. Also Read - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro getting new OxygenOS updates with several improvements

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 5G is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage options. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

