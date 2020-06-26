comscore OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India: Price, specifications
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India: Price, specifications and more

During the sale, the OnePlus 8 5G will be listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on Amazon India website.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 9:39 AM IST
(Photo by Ankita Garg)

The next sale of OnePlus 8 5G will take place in India on June 29. The next OnePlus 8 sale will begin at 12:00PM and will be available via Amazon India. On the purchase of the phone, you get benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. You can check the full details on the e-commerce site. The OnePlus 8 5G price in India is set at Rs 41,999. Interested customers can get buy the latest 5G phone via the company’s official website.

OnePlus 8 5G price in India, colors

During the sale, the OnePlus 8 5G will be listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. The brand is offering the device in three different colors – Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors.

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The latest OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The device will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: June 26, 2020 9:39 AM IST

