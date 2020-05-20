comscore OnePlus 8 5G next sale on May 29: Price in India, offers, specs and more
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on May 29: Price in India, offers, pre-booking, specifications and more

The next OnePlus 8 sale will kick off in India on May 29 via Amazon India and, you will get up to Rs 3,000 discount on SBI cards.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 9:37 AM IST
The next sale of OnePlus 8 smartphone will take place in India on May 29. This news comes after the device recently went on sale. If you are interested in buying one, then you get it via Amazon India website. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at 41,999. On the sale day, you will get up to Rs 3,000 discount on SBI cards. The e-commerce giant says that this offer will remain valid from May 29 and Amazon has also detailed all the terms of this offer on its website.

On the purchase of the OnePlus 8, you will be entitled to receive a coupon with a benefit of Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Do note that this offer is only valid on prepaid orders. Before making payment on Amazon.in, I would advise you to read full terms and conditions as here we have just revealed offers. Customers can also pre-book OnePlus 8 in India, and get benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

OnePlus 8: Price in India, colors, specifications

The OnePlus 8 price starts from $699, which is roughly Rs 53,090 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost $799 (approximately Rs 60,690). It will be available in three colors, including Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The latest OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks.

The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture.

It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

