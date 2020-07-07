The OnePlus 8 5G is now on open sale through the Amazon India website. So now interested buyers don’t need to wait for the flash sale and can purchase the 5G phone anytime. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999. The old offers are still valid on the device. Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is also no-cost EMI option available on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 5G: Price in India

During the open sale, the OnePlus 8 5G is listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This model of OnePlus 8 comes with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India. The brand is offering the device in three different colors – Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors.

OnePlus 8 5G: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. The latest OnePlus phone is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks.

It sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The 5G phone will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.