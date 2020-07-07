comscore OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale via Amazon: Price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale via Amazon: Price in India, full specifications and more
News

OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale via Amazon: Price in India, full specifications and more

News

The OnePlus 8 5G is now on open sale through the Amazon India website. So now interested buyers don't need to wait for the flash sale and can purchase the 5G phone anytime. The OnePlus 8 price in Indi

  • Published: July 7, 2020 4:04 PM IST
OnePlus 8 4

(Photo by Ankita Garg)

The OnePlus 8 5G is now on open sale through the Amazon India website. So now interested buyers don’t need to wait for the flash sale and can purchase the 5G phone anytime. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts from Rs 41,999. The old offers are still valid on the device. Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is also no-cost EMI option available on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 5G: Price in India

During the open sale, the OnePlus 8 5G is listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This model of OnePlus 8 comes with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India. The brand is offering the device in three different colors – Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

OnePlus 8 5G: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. The latest OnePlus phone is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks.

OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Also Read

OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

It sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The 5G phone will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 4:04 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
News
OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

News

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

Poco M2 Pro Review

Review

Poco M2 Pro Review

Most Popular

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

News

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp trick: बिना पता चले ऐसे देखें WhatsApp स्टेटस, ये है ट्रिक

सैमसंग के अगले फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन का नाम होगा Galaxy Z Fold 2!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज 21 अगस्त से होगी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध: रिपोर्ट

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 33W फास्ट चार्ज, क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी तैयार कर रही दो नए स्मार्टफोन, लगा होगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
News
OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor
Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update
Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

News

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments
Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers