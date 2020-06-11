The OnePlus 8 5G is all set to go on sale in India today. If you are interested in buying OnePlus’ latest 5G phone, then you can get it via Amazon India. The OnePlus 8 5G price in India starts from Rs 41,999. Do note that the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is only available through Amazon.in and one will not find it on the official OnePlus website. Read on to find out everything about the new OnePlus 8 5G device.

OnePlus 8: Price in India, colors, specifications

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors. As for the sale offers, SBI cardholders can get flat Rs 2,000 off when they purchase the device. There is also no-cost EMI on the device for up to 12 months.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The latest OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.