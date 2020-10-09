OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale

Amazon has taken the wraps off the prices of the OnePlus 8 5G for the Great Indian Festival Sale. As expected, the 8 is getting some notable discounts on its launch price. On the top variant, you can save up to Rs 5,000 while the entry-level variant offers savings of Rs 2,000. Prices of the Nord and 8 Pro 5G remain unchanged during the sale period. The sale will start on October 17. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11 and more deals not to miss

The OnePlus 8 was announced back in April 2020 as the affordable yet premium phone from OnePlus. In just six months after it launched, Amazon is dropping higher discounts on it. The base variant that sells for Rs 41,999 will go for Rs 39,999. Do note that this variant offers 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The version with 8GB RAM will cost you Rs 41,999. The top-end variant gets the most discount of Rs 5,000, thereby bringing the price down to Rs 44,999. Also Read - OnePlus 8T design unveiled officially: Aquamarine Green to hide fingerprints at the back

The price drop comes just ahead of the 8T launch – the successor that will be announced on October 14. The OnePlus 8T is promising some notable updates over the OnePlus 8, mainly with its display, cameras, battery, and charging speeds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

OnePlus 8 only gets discount

While the OnePlus 8 enjoys some price cuts, the other models won’t see any change in the prices. The OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to sell at a starting price of Rs 54,999. The recently launched OnePlus Nord will continue to sell at Rs 27,999 for the 128GB variant. The OnePlus 7T from last year will cost Rs 37,999 whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro will cost Rs 43,999.

With the discounted prices, the OnePlus 7T Pro costs almost as much as the OnePlus 8 256GB variant. Hence, customers could be confused as to choose between the two. The 7T Pro was the flagship model from last year with an uninterrupted curved display and a versatile triple camera setup. It also features the same 30W charging system as the newer 2020 models.

However, the OnePlus 8 uses the newer Snapdragon 865 chip. Additionally, being the newer phone means it will get an extra OS upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro. Hence, those looking for longevity could consider the newer model. The OnePlus 7T still remains the most affordable flagship-grade OnePlus phone, although it could be phased out after the OnePlus 8T launch.

